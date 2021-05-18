CNBC Pro

Santoli’s Tuesday market notes: ‘Tech days’ take a turn in the driver’s seat as growth stocks bounce

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • The market looking comfortably indecisive in the current trading range. The air-pocket-bounce-regroup-wait-and-see pattern of bull-market pullbacks would appear to be underway. The S&P 500 has spent the past week in a benign sort of limbo, between the short-term uptrend line (20-day average) and slower-moving 50-day, from which it bounced hard last week.

