Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Macy's, Home Depot, Walmart, Tesla & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Macy's (M) – The retailer earned 39 cents a share for the first quarter, including 1 cent a share from real estate-related gains, compared to expectations of a 41 cents per share loss. The retailer's revenue topped estimates as well amid a better than 60% surge in comparable-store sales. The company also raised its full-year forecast. Macy's shares rallied 6% in the premarket.

Home Depot (HD) – The home improvement retailer reported first-quarter earnings of $3.86 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 a share. Revenue also topped Wall Street forecasts, as comparable-store sales rose a better-than-expected 31%. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected a 20.2% increase in comparable-store sales. Home Depot shares gained 2.2% in premarket trading.

Walmart (WMT) – Walmart earned $1.69 per share for the first quarter, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.21 a share. Revenue also beat analysts' projections. U.S. comparable-store sales rose 6% compared with a FactSet estimate of 0.9%. Walmart also raised its second-quarter and full-year outlook. Walmart shares rose 3% in premarket action.

Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla shares sank 1% in premarket trading after falling 2.2% Monday for its fifth decline in six sessions. That followed news that investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" fame had made a short bet against the automaker worth $534 billion.

Fisker (FSR) – Fisker lost 11 cents per share during the first quarter, less than the 19 cents a share loss expected by analysts. The electric vehicle maker did not have any revenue during the quarter, as expected, but the stock came under pressure after Fisker left its capital spending forecast unchanged for the year. Fisker shares slipped 1% in the premarket.

Toyota (TM) – Toyota stock hit a record high in Japanese market trading, surpassing the previous record set in 2015. Toyota has regained favor with investors, after forecasting a return to pre-pandemic profitability levels and dealing successfully with the global semiconductor shortage.

MGM Holdings (MGMB) – Amazon.com (AMZN) is in talks to buy the MGM film studio, according to multiple reports. Sources say the price being discussed is in the $7 billion to $9 billion range, as Amazon looks to beef up its video library.

Tencent Music Entertainment (TME) – Tencent Music reported better-than-expected profit and sales for its latest quarter, thanks to growth in subscribership and improved ad revenue for its music streaming platform.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) – Berkshire took a $943 million stake in insurance company Aon (AON), according to Berkshire's quarterly filing. Berkshire also sold big chunks of its holdings in Wells Fargo (WFC) and Chevron (CVX). Aon added 1.5% in the premarket.

Eastman Kodak (KODK) – Eastman Kodak could be hit with an insider trading lawsuit by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, according to both the company and people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters. The case involves stock purchases made by Kodak's chief executive ahead of the announcement of a $765 million drug ingredients deal with the U.S. government. Eastman Kodak shares fell 1.9% in premarket trading.

Twilio (TWLO) – Twilio added 1.5% in premarket action after it struck a deal to buy business text messaging company Zipwhip for about $850 million in cash and stock. Zipwhip will become part of the cloud computing company's Messaging Business unit.

Canadian National Railway (CNI) – Canadian National hit a procedural snag in its bid to buy U.S. rail operator Kansas City Southern (KSU). The U.S. Surface Transportation rejected Canadian National's submission because it did not include a detailed merger agreement. Canadian National said it would resubmit its plan along with the required additional information, and called the rejection a minor setback. Canadian National added 1.4% in premarket trading.