Why you should join AARP in your 20s

This story is part of CNBC Make It's One-Minute Money Hacks series, which provides easy, straightforward tips and tricks to help you understand your finances and take control of your money.

The name AARP might ring a bell from the stacks of magazines at your grandparents' house. But you don't have to be 50 to join the organization.

In fact, anyone of any age can join the AARP for $16 per year, securing them access to discounts on select entertainment expenses, travel, restaurants and more.

Here's a breakdown of some of the ways you can save, and how to tell if it's worth joining in your 20s.