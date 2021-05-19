5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Stock futures sink as tech names slide, bitcoin plunges

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

2. Bitcoin falls below $40,000 for first time in 14 weeks; Tesla falls

A visual representation of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin on November 21, 2020 in London, England. Jordan Mansfield | Getty Images

Bitcoin on Wednesday plunged below $40,000 for the first time in 14 weeks. In fact, the world's biggest cryptocurrency hit an overnight low of around $38,500 per unit, a 40% decline from last month's all-time high near $65,000. However, bitcoin was still up 40% year-to-date and more than 300% in the past 12 months.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla. Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images

Shares of Tesla, which invested company cash in bitcoin, fell about 3% in Wednesday's premarket to around $561. One week ago, bitcoin dropped below $50,000 and Tesla shares dropped below $600 each after CEO Elon Musk suspended electric vehicle purchases using bitcoin over concerns about the environmental impact of digital currency mining. Tesla shares hit an all-time high of $900 on Jan. 25.

3. Bond yields rise ahead of minutes from Fed's April meeting

The 10-year Treasury yield topped 1.67% early Wednesday, ahead of the afternoon release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April policy meeting. At that gathering, central bankers kept interest rates near zero and the pace of asset purchases steady. They acknowledged an uptick in economic activity as the U.S. recovers from Covid but insisted any inflation would be transitory. The 10-year yield went above 1.7% in last week's stock sell-off, the highest level in more than a month following a run of 14-month highs in March.

4. Target, Lowe's beat on earnings but stocks move in opposite directions

View of the reusable bags at Target Store on April 13, 2021 in New York. John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

Shares of Target, already up nearly 17% in 2021, was ready to add another 3% after the retailer Wednesday morning reported better than expected earnings of $3.69 per share on a revenue jump of 23% to $24.2 billion in the first quarter. Target benefited from a reopening economy and shoppers having extra cash due to government stimulus checks. The company sees modest growth for the rest of the year.

A shopper departs after visiting a Lowe's hardware store in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, November 4, 2020. Mark Makela | Reuters

Shares of Lowe's, up 20% this year, was set to drop over 2% at Wednesday's open despite stronger than expected earnings of $3.21 per share on a nearly 24% jump in revenue to $24.4 billion in the first quarter. Worries crept in due to challenges facing the housing market including a labor shortage and rising lumber prices.

5. New York AG's probe of Trump Organization turns criminal

President-elect Donald Trump boards the elevator to the lobby after meetings at Trump Tower in New York City on January 16, 2017. Dominick Reuter | AFP | Getty Images