Asia-Pacific stocks set for opening slip; Singapore Airlines' full-year results ahead

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Asia-Pacific looked set to slip at the Wednesday open, with some markets in the region closed for holidays.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,120 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,090. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,406.84.

Shares in Australia also looked poised for a negative start. The SPI futures contract was at 6,982, as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 7,066.

In corporate developments, Singapore Airlines is set to announce its full-year results on Wednesday.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for holidays.