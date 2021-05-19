Ford to halt production of F-150, Bronco Sport and other vehicles due to chip shortage

This photo shows Ford 2018 and 2019 F-150 trucks on the assembly line at the Ford Motor Company's Rouge Complex on September 27, 2018 in Dearborn, Michigan.

DETROIT – Ford Motor will halt or cut production at eight North American plants for varying periods of time through June due to an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips impacting the auto industry.

Affected vehicles range from the Ford Mustang and Escape crossover to the highly profitable F-150 pickup and Bronco Sport SUV, the company confirmed following an internal memo of the plans that was obtained by CNBC.

"Our teams continue making the most of our available semiconductor allocation and will continue finding unique solutions to provide as many high-quality vehicles as possible to our dealers and customers," Ford said in an emailed statement.