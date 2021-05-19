House to vote on bipartisan plan to investigate Capitol insurrection as GOP leaders balk

US Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, holds her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 22, 2021.

The House plans to vote Wednesday on a bipartisan bill to create an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol as the chamber's GOP leaders lobby against its passage.

The plan would set up a panel to probe the attack on the legislature by a mob of Trump supporters, which led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer. Democratic and Republican leaders would each appoint five people to the 10-member commission, which would issue a report after it finishes its investigation. The panel would have subpoena power.

The Democratic-held House is expected to pass the measure with some GOP support as lawmakers seek more information on what led to the violent attempt to disrupt the transfer of power to President Joe Biden. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has opposed the plan and his leadership team formally urged Republicans to vote against it.

The bill will have a harder time getting through the Senate. While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., plans to bring it to a vote, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced his opposition to it Wednesday. Democrats would need only 10 GOP votes to approve the measure in the Senate, but McConnell's stance deals a blow to its prospects.

"It's not at all clear what new facts or additional investigation yet another commission could actually lay on top of existing efforts by law enforcement and Congress," McConnell said. "The facts have come out and they'll continue to come out."