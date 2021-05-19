Shipyards, geese & Liverpool — Sir Alex's management secrets

Sir Alex Ferguson Scott Mlyn | CNBC

What was it about Liverpool? Why were 'geese' and 'shipyards' in his team talks? And why did he keep Gary Neville on for so many years? Sir Alex Ferguson explains his management secrets... You used to always mention 'shipyards' in your team talks. Why was being grounded so important? The players I had to deal with then were probably not from the working class that I was from. So I had to try and instil that part in them - that working hard is a real talent. I referred to shipyard workers, to miners, to steel workers, and I think that you may not have been the working class but your fathers or grandfathers were. I really put great importance on everybody working hard - even your best player, although he might be the most talented player - he has to show that he's prepared to work as hard as every other player. I think we got that. I was lucky that the players bought into the very fact that working hard is a talent. How did you get United to keep doing it again and again? It's a sacrifice. When I became a manager, I'd been a decent player, I became a manager at 32, I thought this would be easy. I was thinking about other managers I'd worked for. I lost my first away game 5-2, I went home in the car that night and I was saying to myself 'I didn't expect this'. I realised then that if I didn't get a working mentality, a mental strength in my players, I had no chance. After one league triumph, the first team talk I had the next year was about the geese. I bet the players were sat there thinking 'what's this guy talking about?' But it's a great story. A friend of mine - his cousin had a farm in Canada. He was telling me this story about geese in Canada flying 4,000 miles for a bit of heat. I said to the players, 'all I'm asking you to do is play 38 games to win the league'. I'd be lying in my bed at night thinking about ways to motivate players because if you're at a club like United for 27 years, you don't want players to feel 'here we go again'.

You don't believe in psychology, you believe in management. What do you mean by that? Psychology, I've never considered part of my job. The management thing is based on communication, loyalty and trust. When I went to Aberdeen, you have to give your trust to the players and you hope in time you get it back. I did exactly the same at United. My communication was really important to me, recognising and valuing my staff. I would never let anyone pass me in the corridor or in the dining room without saying 'good morning'. If you think back to when we won the league or the cup or whatever, I had all the staff in the dining room on the Monday. It was their cup. If you value them and give your consideration to the job they're doing, they'll pay you back. You kept me on for three or four years at the end when I wasn't doing great. Why did you keep players who weren't necessarily performing for you, or weren't the most talented? How did you make them win? Through Eric Harrison (former United youth coach), and myself, we brought players where we developed a good mental strength, a toughness that they could play in front of 75,000. We used to say to the parents, I said it to your mother and father, 'I hope Gary and Phil play in front of 75,000, that's the aim'. They don't all make it but the amazing thing is a lot of those players are still playing today for different clubs so the preparation and education they got as they were built up at United is really important.

Alex Ferguson celebrates with the Premier League trophy Matthew Peters | Man Utd | Getty Images