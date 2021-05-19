Biden, Harris release 2020 tax returns. A few details are worth noting, tax experts say

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, in Dearborn, Michigan on May 18, 2021.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris released their 2020 tax returns Monday, restoring the annual White House tradition.

The president and first lady Jill Biden reported $607,336 in adjusted gross income, putting them in the top 1% of filers, according to IRS data. The Bidens paid $157,414 in federal taxes, a rate of 25.9%.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, an attorney, reported $1,695,225 in adjusted gross income. They paid $621,893 in federal taxes, a 36.7% rate.

Biden and Harris also shared financial disclosures for 2020.

The Bidens revealed joint assets valued between $1.2 million and nearly $2.9 million, while Harris and Emhoff's assets are worth between $3 million and nearly $7 million.

"Overall, they're pretty clean," said Karl Schwartz, certified financial planner and certified public accountant at Team Hewins in Boca Raton, Florida.

While the returns didn't unveil any financial bombshells, tax experts say a few details are worth noting.

While a large chunk of the Bidens' income came from pensions, they also received $200,000 in wages through their company, structured as an S-corporation.

"There are ways of mitigating your tax when you have your own corp like that," said Eric Pierre, an Austin, Texas-based certified public accountant and owner at Pierre Accounting.