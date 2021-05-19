Spain and Morocco in diplomatic crisis after 8,000 migrants enter Spanish territory

Spanish police tries to disperse migrants at border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 18, 2021 in Fnideq.

A diplomatic rift is thought to have deepened between Spain and Morocco after thousands of undocumented migrants attempted to enter Spanish territory apparently unimpeded by the Moroccan authorities.

Spain has been left scrambling to secure its borders after thousands of migrants entered Ceuta, one of two Spanish enclaves situated on the northern coast of Morocco this week.

Around 8,000 migrants — including families, children and teenagers — are reported to have entered Ceuta on Monday and Tuesday, many entering the territory by swimming around border fences in the sea that separate the enclave from Morocco, as well as reports of migrants using inflatables and dinghies. At least one person was reported to have died during the crossing.

The influx of migrants prompted Spain to deploy armed forces to secure the beach and to increase a police presence in the enclaves. A smaller number of migrants had also tried to enter the Spanish enclave of Melilla further along the coast, according to the Spanish government. Around half of the 8,000 migrants, who were mostly Moroccan according to the BBC, have been returned to Morocco, Spanish authorities said.

Nonetheless, the arrivals have seemingly provoked a diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco, particularly following reports and footage which seemed to show the Moroccan authorities allowing migrants to attempt to enter Ceuta without trying to stop them.

CNBC has contacted the Moroccan Foreign Ministry for comment but is yet to receive a reply.