Target sales jump 23% as exclusive brands, curbside pickup draw in shoppers

Target said Wednesday fiscal first-quarter sales rose 23%, as investments it made in exclusive brands and services like curbside pickup strengthened customer loyalty and kept them coming back.

Yet the retailer said it's benefiting from a reopening economy and busier social calendars, too: Customers gravitated to new merchandise, especially clothes.

"Guests right now and consumers are increasingly optimistic and we're certainly expecting to continue to see strong guest traffic in our stores and visits to our site," CEO Brian Cornell said on a media call.

Buoyed up by this confidence, Target offered a second-quarter forecast that was well above Wall Street's expectations, despite facing tough year-over-year comparisons.

Other retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot and Macy's, have posted surprisingly strong first-quarter results, too. The companies have attributed sales gains, in part, to customers having more money in their pockets from stimulus checks. Walmart and Macy's said customers are buying items like luggage and teeth whitener as they travel and go to parties again. But they haven't stopped investing in their homes yet, which was a trend that began last year.

Target, however, had unique advantages before the pandemic that kept its business humming during the health crisis. It fulfills nearly all of its online orders at stores, which improved the company's profits. It launched and grew numerous private label brands, which set it apart from rivals. And it was ahead of other retailers in raising employee wages, which has fended off a labor crunch and kept stores tidy.

Shares were up nearly 2% in premarket trading Wednesday.

Here's what Target reported for the fiscal first quarter ended May 1, compared with Refinitiv consensus estimates:

Earnings per share: $3.69 adjusted vs. $2.25, expected

Revenue: $24.20 billion vs. $21.81 billion, expected

Net income jumped to $2.1 billion, or $4.17 per share, from $284 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the retailer earned $3.69 per share, higher than the $2.25 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The more than sevenfold increase in net income from a year-ago was driven by several factors. In the early days of the pandemic, Target saw profits plummet and labor costs balloon as customers skipped over high-margin merchandise like apparel and accessories and employees took on new tasks from additional store cleaning to picking online orders.

Shoppers are once again spending more on apparel and home goods, and Target has grown sales of its own private label brands.

Total revenue rose 23% to $24.2 billion from the same period a year ago, outpacing analysts' expectations of $21.81 billion.