Tom Lee says these stocks could rally in coming weeks on CDC easing mask requirements

The Carnival Liberty cruise ship is seen after docking to allow crew members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Port Canaveral, the first U.S. port to sponsor COVID-19 vaccine distribution to port workers and vessel crew members.

Stocks from sectors hardest hit by the Covid pandemic could rally following the CDC's latest public health guidance easing mask requirements, Fundstrat co-founder Tom Lee said.

"We think these stocks could see dramatic gains over the next few weeks," Lee wrote in a note released Monday evening. "CDC has been abruptly lifting restrictions, and these groups could see easing soon."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last Thursday that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear face masks or maintain a 6-foot distance from others in most settings, indoors and outdoors.

Lee's epicenter stocks portfolio — shares of companies worst affected by the pandemic — has performed well since its unveiling. The market strategist identified the hardest hit epicenter stocks that are well positioned to pop as federal, state and local officials lift public health precautions and U.S. Covid cases continue to drop.

Here are several picks on Lee's list: