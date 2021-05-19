Under Armour to raise hourly wages to $15 for more than 8,000 retail, distribution workers

Under Armour announced Wednesday it is raising wages for hourly retail workers to $15 in the United States and Canada, impacting more than 8,000 jobs.

The increases, which could be as much as 50% for some workers, will be effective June 6.

The part- and full-time employees who will see a compensation bump represent about 90% of the company's retail and distribution workforce.

Under Armour has more than 3,000 roles currently open, in stores and in distribution centers, that it is looking to fill. These positions will all start at the new wage, the company said.

The pay increase marks the first of a number of steps Under Armour will take to maintain and attract talent in the months ahead.

"We are committed to doing the right thing, and at the center of our commitment is ensuring our teammates feel valued and appreciated," Patrik Frisk, president and chief executive of Under Armour, said in a statement.

The announcement comes as retailers and restaurant operators have been facing a huge labor crunch.

Fewer people than expected are returning to the workforce, and many businesses are struggling to meet consumer demand as it comes roaring back. The hiring announcements that usually arrive in the spring and summer months have been accompanied this year by news of wage hikes, referral and retention bonuses, and other enhanced benefits.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, for example, said its average wage per hour would be $15 by the end of June. And McDonald's earlier this month announced it is raising the hourly wages for its U.S. company-owned restaurants, as the fast-food chain looks to hire 10,000 workers for those locations.

Read the full press release from Under Armour here.

— CNBC's Amelia Lucas contributed to this reporting.