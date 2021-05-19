CNBC Pro

Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, FedEx, Dick's, Macy's, Netflix & more

Michael Bloom
  • Barclays lowered its price target on Apple to $134 from $138.
  • Jefferies reiterated Carvana as a top pick.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce to overweight from equal weight.
  • Evercore added a tactical outperform idea on Macy's.
  • Bank of America reiterated FedEx as a top pick.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded UBS to buy from hold.
  • Wells Fargo initiated UnitedHealth as overweight.
  • Barclays reiterated General Electric as a top pick.
  • UBS reiterated Home Depot as buy.
  • Cowen reiterated its outperform rating on Dick's.
  • UBS downgraded Wells Fargo to neutral from buy.
  • Wedbush downgraded CarMax to neutral from outperform.
  • Morgan Stanley named Constellation Brands a top pick.
  • Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated General Motors as buy.
  • Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated Ford as buy.
  • Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Walmart.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated Nike as a top pick.
  • Jefferies assumed Netflix as buy.
  • Argus upgraded Tyson Foods to buy from hold.
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

