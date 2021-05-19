Here are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, FedEx, Dick's, Macy's, Netflix & more

Key Points
- Barclays lowered its price target on Apple to $134 from $138.
- Jefferies reiterated Carvana as a top pick.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce to overweight from equal weight.
- Evercore added a tactical outperform idea on Macy's.
- Bank of America reiterated FedEx as a top pick.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded UBS to buy from hold.
- Wells Fargo initiated UnitedHealth as overweight.
- Barclays reiterated General Electric as a top pick.
- UBS reiterated Home Depot as buy.
- Cowen reiterated its outperform rating on Dick's.
- UBS downgraded Wells Fargo to neutral from buy.
- Wedbush downgraded CarMax to neutral from outperform.
- Morgan Stanley named Constellation Brands a top pick.
- Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated General Motors as buy.
- Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. initiated Ford as buy.
- Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Walmart.
- Morgan Stanley reiterated Nike as a top pick.
- Jefferies assumed Netflix as buy.
- Argus upgraded Tyson Foods to buy from hold.
A person walks past a Nike store in Kyiv, Ukraine, December 10, 2020.
Valentyn Ogirenko | Reuters
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday: