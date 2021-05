Mohamed El-Erian believes investors are really starting to grow concerned that the Federal Reserve may react too slow to problematic inflation in the economy.

"This is the markets worried that the Fed will be late, and that's why you get the market itself starting to question the liquidity paradigm because if the Fed turns out to be late, then the Fed may have to slam on the brakes," the Allianz advisor and former Pimco CEO said on "Squawk Box."