5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. U.S. stocks set to drop for a fourth straight session

2. 10-year Treasury yield dips ahead of jobless claims

The 10-year Treasury yield early Thursday backed away from its previous day pop to 1.678% as minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting suggested central bankers might taper the pace of extraordinary Covid-era asset purchases if the economy continues to recover rapidly. Investors will be looking to the government's 8:30 a.m. ET report on weekly jobless claims for a read on whether the labor market was still improving. Economists expect initial unemployment benefits filings to total 452,000 for last week compared with 473,000 in the week prior.

3. Bitcoin briefly tops $40,000 after Wednesday's plunge

Bitcoin on Thursday seesawed just above and below $40,000 after the wild ride of the past day saw the world's largest cryptocurrency tank 30% Wednesday to three-month lows near $30,000. That represented an over 50% decline from last month's all-time high of almost $65,000. At Wednesday's lows, the digital coin went to basically breakeven for 2021. However, it was still up more than 200% in the past 12 months. During Wednesday afternoon trading, bitcoin rebounded before pulling back later in the day and overnight.

4. Virgin Galactic jumps after next spaceflight test set for Saturday

Shares of Virgin Galactic jumped nearly 24% in Thursday's premarket after the space tourism firm said it's targeting Saturday for its next spaceflight test. The company made the announcement following the completion of a maintenance review of its carrier aircraft that had threatened delays. Virgin Galactic is aiming to begin commercial service in 2022. Ahead of the premarket surge, the stock was off 27% this year and down 65% in the past three months. It saw a major leg down last week after Cathie Wood's Ark Invest revealed her firm's space exploration ETF had sold almost all of its Virgin Galactic stake.

5. Star-studded Oatly set to begin trading on Wall Street

