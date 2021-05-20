AAPI women have the smallest pay gap—but that stat 'masks' big economic disparities, say experts

Portrait of confident and successful young Asian businesswoman looking at camera with smile, standing against urban bridge in the city

Like all groups of women, Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) women have faced persistent pay gaps in the workplace. In the U.S. AAPI women working full-time, year-round are typically paid, on average, just $0.85 for every dollar paid to white men, leading to a loss of $833 every month, $10,000 every year and $400,000 over the span of a 40-year career, according to the National Women's Law Center. But while this gap is seemingly smaller than that faced by other racial groups of women, it doesn't explain the full story for all AAPI workers. CNBC Make It spoke to NWLC's Director of Research Jasmine Tucker and National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum's Executive Director Sung Yeon Choimorrow about why the $0.85 number isn't reflective of the wage gap experienced by many AAPI communities, and the solutions that can change this narrative.

Occupation and pay

The term AAPI, according to the Center for American Progress, refers to people who are part of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander population. In total, this includes more than 50 ethnic groups, with an estimated 12.7 million AAPI women living in the United States in 2019. When looking at this diverse group of women in the workforce, it's important to note that AAPI women are represented in both low-wage and high-wage fields. "People assume that many of us are working white collar jobs that we can do from home," Choimorrow tells CNBC Make It. "But, there are actually a lot of Asian American women who work in the service sector and in front line jobs." In fact, an estimated 27% of employed AAPI women are essential workers, according to the Center for American Progress. Of these AAPI women who are essential workers, about 75% work in the health care or food services field. "Much of the ethnic restaurant industry in the United States is staffed by Asian American women," explains Choimorrow. "And the same goes for the beauty service industry as well when it comes to nails and hair. When you stop and think about it, these are Asian Americans working in jobs where they're not getting paid leave, and they're not able to take paid time off, let alone getting hazard pay of any sort." In 2019, more than 1.4 million AAPI women were working jobs that had median hourly earnings below $15, according the Center for American Progress. Many of these women, according to data, experience pay gaps that are far greater than AAPI women working in high-wage roles, with bias and discrimination contributing to these disparities. For instance, high-paying occupations like software developer and physician are the most common jobs for Indian women in the U.S. From 2015 to 2019, the average Indian woman working full-time, year-round had a median annual salary of $70,000. On average, Indian women actually out-earn white men, paid $1.21 for every dollar white men earn, according to the Center for American Progress. Meanwhile, lower-paying occupations like manicurist and hairdresser are the most common jobs for Vietnamese women. As a result, the average Vietnamese woman had a median annual salary of $36,500 from 2015 to 2019, making just $0.63 for every dollar paid to white men. Burmese women, who have the biggest pay gap of all AAPI women, are paid $0.52 for every dollar paid to white men. "That $0.85 number is really masking, just like the overall wage gap for women masks all the differences that we see by race," says Tucker. "So even one year, or one more day that these women are not paid the same amount is wrong."

Lack of data and the model minority myth