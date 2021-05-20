Japan stocks set to slip as investors await data releases across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan looked set for a lower open on Thursday as investors in Asia-Pacific await a series of data releases regionally.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 27,930 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 27,950. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,044.45. Japan's trade data for April is set to be released at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN on Thursday.

Over in Australia, stocks looked poised to start little changed. The SPI futures contract was at 6,932, as compared with the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,931.70. Australia's jobs data for April is expected at around 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Looking ahead, China's latest benchmark lending rate is also set to be released, with the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) and five-year LPR expected at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN. Majority of the traders in a snap Reuters poll expected no change to either the one-year or five-year LPR.