Biden’s plans may drop a tax bomb on divorcing couples

There's nothing easy about divorce, and President Joe Biden's latest proposal may deliver a tax surprise to couples calling it quits.

Biden wants higher taxes on the wealthiest 1% to help fund education, paid leave, childcare and other social programs, impacting those earning over $400,000.

The proposal calls for raising the highest income tax rate to 39.6%, a hike from the current 37%.

Top earners may also pay nearly double on long-term capital gains, with an increase to 39.6% from 20%, not including the 3.8% Obamacare surcharge.

"The repercussions of Joe Biden's proposed tax plan are pretty significant," said certified financial planner Stacy Francis, president and CEO of Francis Financial in New York City.

Without strategic planning, the tax impacts may be drastic for divorcees, she said.