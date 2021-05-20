CNBC Pro

Cathie Wood continues to buy Coinbase amid crypto plunge

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Share
Monitors display Coinbase signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is continuing to buy shares of Coinbase amid the spiral in crypto prices.

Wood — founder of Ark Invest — purchased $38 million worth of Coinbase in various funds on Wednesday, after the crypto currency exchange's stock dropped 6% amid bitcoin's rout. Wood's purchase is based on Coinbase's Wednesday closing price of $224.80 per share.

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBill Miller isn't fazed by the bitcoin drop and says the volatility is 'pretty routine'
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProBTIG keeps $50,000 target on bitcoin, says institutions are buying during rout
Patti Domm
CNBC ProCathie Wood's Ark Invest bought more than $90 million of Coinbase amid the bitcoin rout this week
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More