Cramer likes Ralph Lauren as Covid restrictions ease and apparel demand increases

CNBC's Jim Cramer is bullish on Ralph Lauren as Covid restrictions ease and shoppers look to refresh their wardrobes.

"People want to look better than they did before the pandemic, and Ralph Lauren is a way to show that," Cramer said Thursday on "Squawk on the Street."

"It's not back to the old days," he added. "It's back to better looking stuff."

The "Mad Money" host's comments come as Ralph Lauren reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings before the bell Thursday topping analysts' estimates. Major retailers Macy's, L Brand and Target reported first-quarter results this week, beating analysts' expectations.