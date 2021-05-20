Energy expert Dan Yergin says the U.S. is looking for a way to 'peel Russia back' from China

The U.S. wants Russia to pivot away from China, and may be showing flexibility on sanctions as an "olive branch," according to Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit.

Washington on Wednesday imposed sanctions on some vessels and entities involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would bring natural gas from Russia to Germany.

But sanctions against the company running the project, its CEO Matthias Warnig and its corporate officers have been waived "in the national interest of the United States," a press statement from the U.S. State Department said.

While the company is German, its CEO is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reuters reported that Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov had indicated the waiving of those sanctions may help normalize ties between the U.S. and Russia.