European markets set for higher open, unmoved by crypto plunge and Fed taper talk

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Thursday, dodging concerns over sharp declines in bitcoin and the U.S. Federal Reserve's hints that it could taper its asset purchase programs sooner rather than later.

London's FTSE is seen opening 51 points higher at 6,987, Germany's DAX up 60 points at 15,185, France's CAC 40 up 19 points at 6,278 and Italy's FTSE MIB 74 points higher at 24,322, according to IG.

The positive open expected in Europe bucks the trend seen in the U.S. this week; U.S. stock futures fell slightly in overnight trading on Wednesday, after major averages registered a third straight day of losses amid a drop in cryptocurrencies.

The moves in futures followed a roller-coaster session on Wall Street, triggered by a sudden drop in bitcoin price, which led to a sharp sell-off in many speculative areas of the market.

Cryptocurrency-linked shares, including Tesla, Coinbase and MicroStrategy, led the market decline as bitcoin tanked as much as 30% Wednesday.