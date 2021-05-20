IHOP to launch new restaurant, Flip'd by IHOP, after rethinking pilot during pandemic

IHOP will launch its fast-casual spinoff, Flip'd by IHOP, in July — more than a year after initially planned.

The Dine Brands chain first unveiled Flip'd in late 2019, positioning it as a way to win over consumers in busy urban areas. The first location was meant to open in Atlanta in April, but Covid appeared and spread across the U.S., inciting lockdowns and a pause on IHOP's plans for the spinoff.

As consumers adjusted to ordering food online and off-premise sales soared, the pancake chain rethought its strategy for Flip'd. Now, rather than just targeting high-traffic city centers, IHOP plans to pilot the fast-casual locations in suburban areas and inside high-end convenience stores as well.

"We expect to continue to open restaurants, and as we open new ones, we'll incorporate whatever learnings we have into the future design as we go," IHOP President Jay Johns said in an interview. "This isn't like a test where you start and then stop to assess before you make more decisions."

The first pilot Flip'd location will open in late July in midtown Manhattan. Other markets that could see a Flip'd by IHOP open later this year are Lawrence, Kansas, and Columbus and Dublin, Ohio. Johns said IHOP has signed a deal to open several Flip'd locations with EG America, which owns convenience store chains like Kwik Stop and Minit Mart.

"We're going to learn our way into where will this work the best and where to focus our future development once we get those learnings," Johns said.