JPMorgan Chase launches new health-care business after winding down Amazon-Berkshire venture

JPMorgan Chase is going it alone.

After the health-care joint venture formed by Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and the biggest U.S. bank by assets was disbanded earlier this year, the companies each vowed to push forward in their attempts to lower costs and improve outcomes for their employees.

Now, JPMorgan announced Thursday it is launching Morgan Health to improve the quality of medical care for the bank's 165,000 U.S. employees and their families. The business is led by Dan Mendelson, a health-care consultant who served in the Clinton administration, and will be based in Washington.

The new unit will also have $250 million to make venture investments in companies with "promising healthcare solutions," the firm said.

"We have the best healthcare in the world in terms of doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device companies, but we certainly do not have the best outcomes," CEO Jamie Dimon said in the statement. "There are ways we can make significant improvements and we intend to take a disciplined approach to solving some of these issues in a meaningful way."

The American healthcare system has proven to be a difficult nut to crack: It's a complicated network of entrenched players including insurers, drug makers, physicians and middlemen that cost the country $3.8 trillion in 2019, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. In its three-year run, Haven, the joint venture that folded in January, had little to show in terms of concrete results.

JPMorgan is betting that it will have better success on its own, in part by focusing on local providers and partnering directly with provider groups, insurers and other organizations.

The bank, which spends $1.3 billion annually on healthcare for its employees, will seek to improve the way primary care is delivered and enhance the ability of patients to navigate their own care, Mendelson said Wednesday in a phone interview. It will also focus on preventative care in maternal health, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, he said.