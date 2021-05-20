Here's how this 26-year-old TikTok creator makes over $100,000 per month

Tori Dunlap started her first business at 9 years old.

By the time the now 26-year-old entrepreneur reached high school, she had a network of 15 vending machines pulling in money 24 hours per day.

But profits weren't the only thing Dunlap received.

The business translated to a lot of lessons about life and money, according to Dunlap, founder of the woman-focused financial education company Her First 100K.

"I learned how to accept rejection. I learned what profit and loss was. I learned that I couldn't expand my business until I had the money to do so," Dunlap said.

The Seattle resident now boasts more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok and cleared more than $100,000 in profit in a single month from her company to start 2021.

Check out this video to learn how Dunlap went from blogging in her spare time to running a successful business.

