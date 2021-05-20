What to watch today: Stock futures turn positive after three days of losses

BY THE NUMBERS

Kohl's (KSS) shares fell more than 6% in Thursday's premarket despite the retailer beating Wall Street expectations on both the top and bottom lines. Kohl's earned $1.05 per share in the first quarter, compared the consensus estimate of just 4 cents per share. Revenue soared 70% to $3.89 billion. The company also raised its outlook. Petco (WOOF) gained 1% in premarket action, after reporting quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share compared to a consensus estimate of 9 cents per share. The pet products retailer's revenue also beat forecasts. It raised its full-year outlook. L Brands (LB) came in 4 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of $1.25 per share. Revenue came in very slightly above consensus. Comparable-store sales at its Victoria's Secret unit jumped 25%, while Bath & Body Works saw a same-store sales increase of 16%. The company is not providing guidance for the full year, and also said it is targeting the completion of its split into two separate companies for August. The company's shares fell 2% in the premarket. BJ's Wholesale (BJ) reported quarterly earnings of 72 cents per share, 15 cents a share above estimates. Revenue beat estimates as well. The retailer's comparable-store sales ex-fuel fell by 5%, but that was smaller than the 8.3% drop predicted by analysts who were surveyed by FactSet. BJ's also said that the rest of 2021 remains difficult to forecast. Its shares sank 3.3% in the premarket. Shoe Carnival (SCVL) shares slid 7.2% in premarket trading after the footwear retailer predicted a drop in current-quarter sales compared to a year ago. The company did not provide an outlook for the second half of the year, citing supply chain issues and other potential uncertainties. Hormel Foods (HRL) reported quarterly earnings of 42 cents per share, a penny a share above estimates. The food producer's revenue also came in above analysts' projections. The company behind brands like Spam, Dinty Moore and Jennie-O said demand in its various channels remains elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels.

