U.S. is recording fewer than 30,000 daily new Covid cases for the first time in nearly a year

Michael Binparuis (15) of Nesconsit, New York, receives a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Northwell Health's Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S., May 13, 2021.

The U.S. is reporting an average of fewer than 30,000 new Covid cases per day for the first time in nearly a year.

The seven-day average of new infections is about 29,100 as of Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, the first time the average has dipped below 30,000 since June 22, 2020.

Federal data shows that the country is reporting 1.8 million daily vaccinations on average over the past week, with 48% of the population having received one shot or more.

U.S. Covid cases

Following roughly 30,100 reported cases on Thursday, the nationwide average of daily new infections stands at 29,100. The country had reported fewer than 30,000 cases for five straight days through Wednesday, another milestone not seen since last summer.