Delta taps longtime General Electric executive as its new CFO

Delta Air Lines Airbus A330neo or A330-900 aircraft with neo engine option of the European plane manufacturer, as seen departing from Amsterdam Schiphol AMS EHAM International airport.

Delta Air Lines named on Friday longtime General Electric executive Dan Janki as its new CFO. The announcement comes as the carrier seeks to stem losses after the coronavirus pandemic decimated travel demand.

The airline's former CFO, Paul Jacobson, left the Atlanta-based airline last year and was named CFO of General Motors in October. Gary Chase and Bill Carroll served as interim co-CFOs at Delta.

Janki, 53, had joined General Electric in 1992 and was most recently a senior vice president and CEO of GE's power unit. He is set to start at Delta on July 12 and receive an annual base pay of $650,000 along with a cash signing bonus of $1.5 million, Delta said in a filing.

Delta's shares closed Friday down 0.4% at $45.21 and are up 12% so far this year.