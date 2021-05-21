How one of Africa’s youngest VC founders overcame rejection at the start of her career

Maya Horgan Famodu has become a trailblazer in Africa's venture capital industry, but her path to success hasn't been straightforward.

Horgan Famodu is the founder of VC firm Ingressive Capital, a $10 million fund, based in Lagos, Nigeria. It has backed a number of promising start-ups in sub-Saharan Africa, including Nigerian fintech Paystack, which was actually Ingressive's first investment and was bought in October by payments giant Stripe.

Despite clearly having a knack for spotting burgeoning start-ups, Horgan Famodu found she had to have a lot of persistence to break into Africa's VC industry.

Horgan Famudo, who is half-Nigerian and grew up in Minnesota, started out working in mortgage banking at JPMorgan Chase and briefly worked in private equity research in New York.

She told CNBC on a telephone call that she had long been interested in the development of entrepreneurship in Africa and hoped that in working at a big-name bank like JPMorgan she would be able to "redirect the (investment) machine for good." Instead, Horgan Famudo said she ended up feeling as if she had become a "cog in the wheel."

And while she constantly kept tabs on the latest technology investment deals in Africa, Horgan Famodu said she had a strong sense of "FOMO" (fear of missing out) on the "revolution" of technology start-ups on the continent.

Horgan Famodu left her private equity job in New York to go to Nigeria, with the hope of setting up her own fund. However, at 23-years-old and with just 18 months experience in the industry, she didn't get very far in finding backers.

Horgan Famudo started Ingressive as an investment advisory firm to build her reputation in the industry and eventually launched Ingressive Capital in 2017, aged 26. She is thought to be the youngest person to have launched a tech fund in sub-Saharan Africa and the first woman to do so alone in Nigeria.