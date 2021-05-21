JPMorgan says there’s now a short window to buy these ‘cheap’ global stocks

Vodafone's stores reopened in April 2021 as restrictions put in place due to the pandemic were lifted in England.

Some stocks are "bottoming out" or are "extremely cheap," JPMorgan said, as it listed dozens of top picks in a research note to investors.

The investment bank's analysts said there is potential for consolidation in the market in the coming months, which could represent a good time to buy certain stocks. Consolidation is when stock prices stop an upward or downward trend and trade within a limited range.

Cyclical stocks — those whose prices tend to fluctuate with the economy — have seen a "dramatic outperformance," the bank said in the note on Monday, referring to the recent market rally, while defensive stocks — those whose prices don't tend to fluctuate with the economy — are now "the good place to be." "Almost all Defensives are near the bottom," the analysts added.

Its stock picks, all European-based firms, include those in the consumer staples, health care and telco sectors. Here are a dozen: