JPMorgan says there’s now a short window to buy these ‘cheap’ global stocks

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Vodafone's stores reopened in April 2021 as restrictions put in place due to the pandemic were lifted in England.
George Wood | Getty Images

Some stocks are "bottoming out" or are "extremely cheap," JPMorgan said, as it listed dozens of top picks in a research note to investors.

The investment bank's analysts said there is potential for consolidation in the market in the coming months, which could represent a good time to buy certain stocks. Consolidation is when stock prices stop an upward or downward trend and trade within a limited range.

Cyclical stocks — those whose prices tend to fluctuate with the economy — have seen a "dramatic outperformance," the bank said in the note on Monday, referring to the recent market rally, while defensive stocks — those whose prices don't tend to fluctuate with the economy — are now "the good place to be." "Almost all Defensives are near the bottom," the analysts added.

Its stock picks, all European-based firms, include those in the consumer staples, health care and telco sectors. Here are a dozen:

