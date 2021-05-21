Key Senate Dem's choice for Fed board is an economist who would be the first Black woman to serve in that role

Lisa Cook, associate professor at the Michigan State University, arrives for dinner during the Jackson Hole economic symposium, sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, in Moran, Wyoming, on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018.

The Democratic chairman of the Senate Banking Committee sees economist Lisa Cook, an advocate for remedying racial and gender income inequality, as his top choice to fill the remaining vacancy on the Federal Reserve's governing board, people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

If nominated and confirmed, Cook would be the Fed board's first Black woman.

A staffer familiar with Sen. Sherrod Brown's thinking said the Ohio lawmaker supports Cook's candidacy for the Fed's Board of Governors based on her expertise, research, and lived experience as a woman of color.

Cook is a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University. She is also a member of the steering committee at the Center for Equitable Growth, a progressive Washington-based think tank that counts several of President Joe Biden's top economists among its alumni.

Other congressional staff cautioned that while Cook may be a favorite among committee leadership, it's still early in the vetting process and that some Democrats still need to meet with potential candidates before making a final decision.

Staff spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity because the Fed deliberations are private and ongoing.

Cook's confirmation is not assured, however. With a 50-50 split in the Senate, Cook will need to win the support of every Democrat in order to be confirmed to the seat. The top Republican on the Banking Committee, retiring Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, has yet to weigh in publicly on any board seat candidates.

A representative for Toomey's office did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Still, Brown's early backing may prove invaluable to Cook in the months ahead as the White House considers whom to nominate to the central bank's governing committee.

Fed governors carry outsized clout at the central bank as voters at every regular Federal Open Market Committee meeting, the body that decides whether to adjust interest rates in the U.S. economy. The full term of a governorship is 14 years.