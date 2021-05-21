Medical cannabis firm backed by Snoop Dogg begins trading in London

Recording artist Snoop Dogg speaks onstage during day one of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2015 at Pier 70 on September 21, 2015 in San Francisco, California.

LONDON — Medicinal cannabinoid company Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (OCT), which enjoys backing from rapper Snoop Dogg and tobacco giant Imperial Brands, launched on the London Stock Exchange Friday.

The British company, which specializes in pain-alleviating cannabinoid drug development, raised gross proceeds of £16.5 million ($23.4 million) in its initial public offer, with an initial market value of just over £48 million ($69.1 million).

The share price hovered at around 5 pence at midday Friday, after initially opening closer to 8 pence earlier in the session.

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Broadus Jr., has invested in multiple cannabis start-ups including OCT through his venture capital firm Casa Verde. The firm has also backed plant-based food companies such as Outstanding Foods and tech names like Klarna, Robinhood and Reddit.

Cannabinoids are naturally occurring compound chemicals found in the cannabis sativa plant, and are commonly used for medicinal purposes to treat symptoms such as chronic pain.