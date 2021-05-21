Snap CEO Evan Spiegel: We're happy to pay Apple 30% — without Apple we wouldn't exist

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel on Friday said the social media company is happy to pay Apple's 30% commission rate on in-app transactions.

"We really feel like Snapchat wouldn't exist without the iPhone and without the amazing platform that Apple has created," Spiegel said on TechCheck. "In that sense, I'm not sure we have a choice about paying the 30% fee, and of course, we're happy to do it in exchange for all of the amazing technology that they provide to us in terms of the software but also in terms of their hardware advancements."

Spiegel's comments come in stark contrast to those of business mogul Barry Diller, who ripped into Apple on Friday for the cut it takes of in-app transactions, saying his companies are "overcharged in a disgusting manner" by Apple.

"The idea that they actually justify it by saying, 'We spend all this money protecting our little App Store,'" Diller said. "I mean, it's criminal. Well, it will be criminal."

Diller's comments came on the same day that Apple CEO Tim Cook is testifying in an antirust case focused on the App Store brought by Epic Games, which makes the widely popular video game Fortnite.