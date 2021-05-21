Verizon and T-Mobile are building digital bundles that AT&T hasn't matched

As consumers deal with a deluge of streaming video services, an obvious solution is rebundling. We still don't know which company will be the first to offer a batch of subscription products for a discounted price — similar to traditional pay TV.

The answer is an important one. The aggregator of content is the user's direct point of commerce — which comes with the perk of consumption data. That's the ideal position in the digital age, when advertisers follow spending habits.

Unlike cable TV, a digital bundle of services doesn't need to be restricted to just television. This gives an aggregator the ability to personalize offerings like never before, mixing and matching television, news, e-commerce, gaming, health, and any other service that charges a monthly or annual subscription rate.

The obvious "aggregator 2.0" candidates are the streaming hardware technology companies (Apple, Amazon, Roku) or the cable companies (Comcast, Charter, Altice USA) that have traditionally bundled content. It's also possible media companies, such as Disney, could embrace bundling by incorporating other programming into their streaming ecosystems.

But now, a couple of U.S. wireless companies are springing out to an early lead: Verizon and T-Mobile.

In the past year, Verizon and T-Mobile have methodically added subscription services to wireless plans. Sometimes the offers are promotions with three-, six-, or 12-month shelf lives. Other times, the subscription offers have no expiration dates.

These bundles aren't as straight-forward as pay-TV packages, where consumers pay a certain price for an amount of programming. Instead, Verizon and T-Mobile have offered a group of monthly digital subscription services, from video to gaming to telehealth, tied to wireless service packages.

For consumers, the benefit is obvious: Bundles save money.

For content producers, wireless companies offer nationwide marketing reach to boost subscribers. This is particularly important to media companies, which are increasingly being valued by Wall Street on their streaming subscriber counts.

For the wireless carriers, adding exclusive subscriptions to bundles is a key differentiator between Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, which offer similar wireless service in many regions throughout the country. The subscriptions decrease churn and encourage usage of their wireless networks — and potentially 5G home broadband, which is still in its early stages of national rollout.

"Adding more personalized subscriptions is a big part of our strategy," said Frank Boulben, Verizon's chief revenue officer of consumer wireless. "It fits into our broader mix and match offerings."