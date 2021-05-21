White House partners with popular dating apps like Tinder and Bumble to raise vaccine awareness

Tinder has encouraged users to go on 'virtual' dates during the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with asking about your perfect day or favorite vacation spot, popular dating apps like Tinder, Hinge, Bumble and Plenty of Fish will be asking members whether want to share whether they've been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The White House announced Friday that it is partnering with the apps to raise vaccine awareness among young adults around the country and encourage them to get immunized.

White House senior Covid-19 official Andy Slavitt said one of the apps, OkCupid, says members who display their vaccination status "are 14% more likely to get a match. We have finally found the one thing that makes all of us more attractive, a vaccination."

More than 60% of U.S. adults have received at least one Covid-19 shot, but 42% of adults aged 18 to 34 say they are not willing to get a Covid-19 vaccine, according to a February Quinnipiac poll. With more variants emerging, summer weather approaching and mask mandates diminishing, efforts to reach hesitant young adults are intensifying.

"The pandemic has also had a negative impact on young peoples' social lives. Social distancing and dating were always a bit of a challenging combination," Slavitt told reporters in a briefing.

As part of President Biden's goal of having 70% of U.S. adults vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4, Slavitt announced that dating apps Tinder, Plenty of Fish, OkCupid, BLK, Hinge, Match, Chispa, Bumble and Badoo will begin rolling out features to encourage vaccinations among users. The apps serve more than 50 million people, combined, in the U.S. and many are young adults.

The apps will begin displaying badges that a user can display on their profile to note that they've been vaccinated or are planning to be vaccinated.

Other features include access to premium content like 'boosts', 'super likes' and 'super swipes' for vaccinated people, and search filters so that users can specifically seek other users who have been vaccinated or plan to be vaccinated.

OkCupid said their features will be implemented on May 24, Chispa and BLK said theirs will be implemented on June 1. The other apps will begin to roll out the new features in the next few weeks.

"In all seriousness, people are interested in other things in life besides their vaccine. But the vaccine enables people to get back to the things they enjoy in life," Slavitt said, noting that people want to know that they can resume their normal lives in a safe way.