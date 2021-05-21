White House sees global minimum corporate tax as key to broader multilateral approach

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about jobs and the economy at the White House in Washington, April 7, 2021.

The White House on Friday stressed that its effort to institute a global minimum corporate tax is a top priority for President Joe Biden and represents more than merely a talking point for the globe's economists.

Daleep Singh, who serves as both a deputy national security advisor and as a deputy National Economic Council director, told CNBC that the effort to persuade allies to adopt a minimum tax is motivated by both economic and national security factors.

"It's not just a tax issue. It's about: How do we fund initiatives that we think are central to our domestic renewal?" he said.

Singh explained that unifying the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development behind the minimum tax would afford all members a chance to compete solely on their ability to foster innovation and the ingenuity of their respective workforces.

The U.S. Treasury Department has taken the lead in trying to persuade contemporary nations to adopt a global minimum tax. The department unveiled its 15% target on Thursday, and said that it was encouraged by early conversations with foreign officials in the past week.

A global minimum tax would also allow governments to better generate revenues for domestic projects that the Biden administration deems important to national security, Singh said.

"Our national security strategy is predicated on domestic renewal. So, the kind of challenges I was describing earlier — the inequality that we observe, the enormous importance of addressing an existential climate crisis, people dropping out of the workforce — the government has to play a more active role in addressing those challenges."