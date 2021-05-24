Nine states have 70% of adults at least partially vaccinated against Covid as U.S. cases, deaths fall further

A woman receives a shot of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination center at the beach, in South Beach, Florida, on May 9, 2021. Eva Marie Uzcategui | AFP | Getty Images

Nine states now have 70% of adult residents with at least one vaccine shot, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data published Sunday shows, as nationwide Covid case and death counts fell further. The seven-day average of new infections is about 25,300 per day as of Sunday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, down 24% from a week ago. The country's daily death toll, which is currently at nearly 550 per day, is also declining. U.S. share of the population vaccinated About 49% of the U.S. population has at least one shot or more, according to the CDC, with 39% fully vaccinated.

Of people aged 18 and older nationwide, 61% are at least partially vaccinated. President Joe Biden set a goal to get that number to 70% by July 4. Vaccination progress varies across the country. On Sunday, New Mexico became the ninth state to report that 70% of adult residents with at least one shot, joining Vermont, Hawaii, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. That figure is below 50% in ten states, including Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, and Wyoming, which are all under 47%. U.S. vaccine shots administered Data from the CDC shows the U.S. is reporting an average of 1.8 million vaccinations per day over the past week.

The White House's partnership with ride-sharing companies Uber and Lyft begins Monday. Through the partnership, users can hail free rides to and from vaccination sites in an effort to reach the president's goal. U.S. Covid cases With about 13,000 cases reported on Sunday, the seven-day average of daily new infections in the country dropped to 25,270.

The seven-day average is down 24% compared to one week ago. A CNBC analysis of Hopkins data shows that average case counts have declined by at least 5% in 41 states and the District of Columbia over the past week. U.S. Covid deaths The U.S. is seeing an average of 546 Covid deaths per day over the last week, according to Hopkins data, the lowest since July 2020.