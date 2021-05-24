Cramer says Beyond Meat makes sense as a reopening play

Beyond Meat celebrates the launch of its newest retail product Beyond Breakfast Sausage in New York City on March 10, 2020.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he buys the idea that Beyond Meat should be viewed as a reopening stock that will rebound as the hospitality sector continues to recover from the pandemic.

The comments were prompted by a bullish call on the alternative meat company from Bernstein, which double upgraded the stock to outperform from underperform. The investment firm said that one reason for optimism is that Beyond Meat should benefit from a more full restaurant recovery in the U.S. and Europe.