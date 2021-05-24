CNBC Pro

Cramer says Beyond Meat makes sense as a reopening play

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Beyond Meat celebrates the launch of its newest retail product Beyond Breakfast Sausage in New York City on March 10, 2020.
Cindy Ord | Getty Images

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he buys the idea that Beyond Meat should be viewed as a reopening stock that will rebound as the hospitality sector continues to recover from the pandemic.

The comments were prompted by a bullish call on the alternative meat company from Bernstein, which double upgraded the stock to outperform from underperform. The investment firm said that one reason for optimism is that Beyond Meat should benefit from a more full restaurant recovery in the U.S. and Europe.

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProCramer is bullish on Deere because of the big agricultural cycle playing out
Hannah Miao13 min ago
CNBC ProCramer sees 'one more cathartic decline' in bitcoin as a buy sign to those who missed crypto craze
Matthew J. Belvedere19 min ago
CNBC ProMohamed El-Erian says volatility in the price of cryptocurrency is here to stay
Maggie Fitzgerald33 min ago
Read More