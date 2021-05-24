CNBC Pro

WarnerMedia deal will hold back Discovery's stock, MoffettNathanson says in downgrade

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
In this photo illustration the HBO Max and Discovery Communications logo seen displayed on a smartphone.
Rafael Henrique | LightRocket | Getty Images

Discovery took a big swing in striking a deal with AT&T to merge with WarnerMedia, but shareholders will have to wait a while to see if the result is a home run, according to MoffettNathanson.

Analyst Robert Fishman downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, saying in a note to clients that the combination with HBO's parent company lowers Discovery's upside in the near term. Shares of the company have dropped nearly 12% since the deal was announced last week.

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProCiti upgrades HP to buy, says personal computers are set to boom
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProWells Fargo sees little upside for Tesla shares from here with stock pricing in big expectations
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProBernstein double upgrades Beyond Meat, says buy the dip on this reopening play
Jesse Poundan hour ago
Read More