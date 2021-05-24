Want exposure to bitcoin without holding cryptocurrency yourself? Here's some investing ideas

Bitcoin's trademark rollercoaster ride is back — and doesn't look to be letting up anytime soon.

On Monday, bitcoin rebounded and traded up roughly 14% near the 38,000 level after slumping to less than $32,000 on Sunday. The choppy movement comes just days after bitcoin plunged 30%, near the $30,000 mark, on May 19. Bitcoin hit an all-time high near $65,000 in April.

"I think the volatility will continue," Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box." "The roller coaster, the up and down.

"We've traded in the $30,000-to-$44,000 price range in a week," he added. "That's enormous."

More from Invest in You:

New monthly child tax credit payments start July 15. What to know

Small business owners were blindsided when PPP funding ran out early

How to get the monthly child tax credit without a permanent address

Even though the cryptocurrency has skyrocketed over the last decade and has gained mainstream support from big banks, it can be a complicated investment for most retail investors. It's historically expensive, volatile, can't be purchased through a traditional brokerage account and isn't backed by a financial institution.

There are a few ways that people can invest in cryptocurrency and even bitcoin specifically, or the technology behind it, without holding any actual coins themselves. While it might not completely shield investors from cryptocurrency's trademark volatility, it can give them some protection from loss.

"There are things that you can do for indirect exposure," said Tyrone Ross, an investment advisor and CEO of Onramp Invest, a digital investing platform. "If people do that, I think it's better and it's safer before they actually start to delve into the [bitcoin] rabbit hole."

Invest in companies that hold cryptocurrencies

One way to have exposure to bitcoin without holding it is to invest in the stocks of companies that have cryptocurrency related services or hold coins themselves, said Ross.

That includes a wide group of publicly traded businesses throughout different sectors that have either added bitcoin to their balance sheet or have services for storing or paying with cryptocurrency.

For example, in February, Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin and said it would soon accept the digital currency as payment. Of course, in May CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker suspended vehicle purchases using the cryptocurrency over environmental concerns, adding to bitcoin's volatility.