UN nuclear watchdog says it has agreed with Iran to extend monitoring agreement for one month

Official cars are seen outside Grand Hotel Wien after a session of meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on "Iran nuclear deal talks" in Vienna, Austria on May 01, 2021.

LONDON — The United Nations nuclear watchdog on Monday said it has agreed with Iran to extend its monitoring agreement by one month.

Speaking at a press conference, International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the new deal would run through to June 24.

It means information collected by technical equipment from different locations in Tehran would continue to be under the custody of the agency, Grossi said.

"I would say that if this understanding was important back in February, it was even in my eyes more important now," he added, citing increased activity in Iran in recent months.

Separately, Iran's envoy to the IAEA said on Monday that it had informed the agency that it had decided to extend a monitoring deal for one month, Reuters reported, attributing the Etemad website.

Iran said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between the Islamic Republic and the IAEA had expired and the agency would no longer be able to access images from inside some Iranian nuclear sites.