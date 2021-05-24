Jim Cramer says the market is set up well for stocks to keep rallying. Here's why

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday he believes stocks are in a position to keep rallying for the "foreseeable future," pointing to a number of bullish factors including cooling in the IPO and SPAC markets.

"If I say it could end any minute, I'd be worse than most of these bears who spout jeremiads about how we're all doomed because of inflation," Cramer said. "So I'll say stocks could keep running until something systemic happens, because the market's set up pretty darned well for the foreseeable future."

In general, Cramer said he sees a range of factors contributing to "the disappearance of the sellers," which helped all three major U.S. equity indexes finished in the green Monday, and potentially beyond. Here are a few of those reasons: