National Guard troops leave Capitol months after deadly Jan. 6 insurrection

National Guard troops board buses as they leave the Armory after ending their mission of providing security to the U.S. Capitol on May 24, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin thanked National Guard troops Monday as they began departing the U.S. Capitol at the end of their deployment following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

"These airmen and soldiers protected not only the grounds, but the lawmakers working on those grounds, ensuring the people's business could continue unabated. They lived out in very tangible ways the oath they took to support and defend the Constitution," Austin wrote in a statement, recounting their five-month deployment.

"They came here from all 54 states and territories, leaving behind jobs, homes and families, to bolster security at the Capitol in the wake of the dramatic events on January 6th. Many of them volunteered for this duty, and most of them did so on little notice," he added.

About 1,000 troops will depart the Capitol in the next few days, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing Monday.