Nearly 10 million children could get free or reduced-cost child care under new proposed legislation

Proposed federal legislation from Democrats could provide nearly 10 million children from low- and middle-class families with free or reduced child care, according to new research from the Center for American Progress. Senator Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Congressman Bobby Scott, D-Va., re-introduced the Child Care for Working Families Act on April 22, which would ensure families earning up to 1.5 times their state median income levels would pay no more than 7% of their income for child care. Those earning below that threshold would pay on a sliding scale as follows: Families earning between 125% and 150% of the state median income would pay no more than 7% of their income on child care.

Families earning between 100% and 125% of the state median income would pay no more than 4% of their income on child care.

Families earning between 75% and 100% of the state median income would pay no more than 2% of their income on child care.

Families earning below 75% of the state median income would not have to pay for child care. U.S. households that make more than 1.5 times their state median income would not be automatically eligible for child care assistance under the proposed legislation, but could use the child tax credit and dependent care saving accounts to reduce their expenses. President Joe Biden's American Families Act announced last month is based on this legislation, which also provides funding for universal preschool to 3- and 4-year-olds. Murray and Scott introduced the Child Care for Working Families Act previously in 2019, but it failed to gain traction. Biden's proposed plan varies slightly, but it's up to Congress to pass legislation putting his ideas into action.

Legislation offers tangible direct benefits for families

The bill, if implemented, would allow about three quarters of working families in the U.S. with children under the age of 6 to access free or reduced-cost child care, according to the latest impact analysis from Rasheed Malik, a senior policy analyst for early childhood policy at American Progress. About 40% of children under the age of 6 would receive free child care and another 36% would be eligible for subsidies that reduce the cost. That amounts to a total of about 9.76 million children nationwide.

Currently, only about 1.9 million children receive subsidized care through the Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) program. Malik notes that thanks to chronic underfunding, only about 1 in 7 children who qualified for child care assistance actually received it during fiscal year 2017. Capping child care costs could mean big savings for families. Prior to the pandemic, families spent an average of $9,200 to $9,600 per child on child care, according to 2019 estimates from Child Care Aware. The nonprofit calculates that families headed by married couples spend about 10% of household income on child care while single parents spend about 34% of their income.

Bill promises indirect benefits as well