Student debt forgiveness isn't in Biden's annual budget—here's why experts say that's 'not surprising'

On the campaign trail, President Joe Biden issued his support for $10,000 of undergraduate or graduate student debt relief for every year of national or community service, up to five years and $50,000. Since then, House and Senate Democrats repeatedly urged Biden to "broadly" forgive up to $50,000 of federal debt through executive order during his first 100 days in office.

Biden's first 100 days are now behind him and he has repeatedly pushed back against leaders of his own party, stating that he will only support up to $10,000 of debt forgiveness and that he would prefer Congress craft the legislation.

On Friday, The Washington Post reported that several "ambitious Biden campaign pledges" will likely be left out of the annual White House budget — including student debt forgiveness. The Biden administration is reportedly reviewing federal student loan relief programs separately.

But higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz says the news is "not surprising." He says those interested in the future of student debt forgiveness should instead pay close attention to the memo Biden has requested about the use of executive authority to cancel student loans.

"President Biden is still waiting for the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Department of Education to report on their review of his legal authority to forgive student loan debt through executive order," explains Kantrowitz. "Only after he receives that report, which I expect will find that he does not have the legal authority, will the ball be in Congress' court."

Student debt forgiveness has been notably missing from Biden's proposed stimulus packages and his infrastructure package. And Forbes contributor Zack Friedman argues that the number one reason Biden is unlikely to cancel student loans is simple: if he wanted to, he would have done it already.