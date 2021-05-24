What to watch today: Stocks set to rise after last week’s bitcoin-driven swings

BY THE NUMBERS

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

AMC Entertainment's (AMC) largest shareholder, China's Dalian Wanda Group, sold most of its stake in the movie theater operator over the past week. A Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows Dalian Wanda sold 30.4 million shares for about $427 million. AMC shares rose 1.5% in the premarket. Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) struck a deal to buy the California and Arizona assets of Germany's HeidelbergCement for $2.3 billion in cash. The construction materials company will acquire 17 quarries and two cement plants as part of the deal, among other assets. Palantir Technologies (PLTR), a data analytics platform company, won a $32.5 million contract to provide its software to the Air Force and Space Force. Its shares rose 1% in premarket trading. Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) and rival oil and natural gas producer Cimarex Energy (XEC) agreed to an all-stock merger of equals valued at $7.35 billion. Cimarex shareholders will receive a little over four shares of Cabot for each share they now own. Cabot shares added 1.9% in premarket trading, while Cimarex stock was up 0.4%. Moderna (MRNA) struck a vaccine production agreement with South Korea's Samsung Biologics, in a move it said will allow it to provide its Covid-19 vaccine to markets outside the United States beginning in the third quarter. Its shares climbed 1.6% in premarket action. CureVac (CVAC) is working to expand production capacity for its Covid-19 vaccine in anticipation of a June European Union approval, according to a company spokeswoman quoted in a German newspaper. The British government is concerned about a possible takeover of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), according to the Times of London newspaper, and has asked officials to monitor the situation. The concern was sparked by an investment in Glaxo by activist hedge fund Elliott Management.

WATERCOOLER