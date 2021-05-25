Biden picks Thomas Nides of Morgan Stanley to be U.S. ambassador to Israel

Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Morgan Stanley Tom Nides speaks on stage during the 2015 Concordia Summit at Grand Hyatt New York on October 2, 2015 in New York City.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has tapped Thomas Nides, a seasoned diplomat and Wall Street executive, to become the next ambassador to Israel, officials familiar with the matter tell NBC News.

It was not immediately clear when the White House plans to announce the appointment.

The White House declined CNBC's request for comment. Morgan Stanley didn't immediately respond.

If confirmed by the Senate, Nides, a former deputy secretary of State under President Barack Obama and currently an executive at Morgan Stanley, will have a challenging portfolio awaiting him.

Last week, Israel and Hamas agreed to a tentative cease-fire after 11 days of fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the worst violence the area has seen since 2014. In an effort to ensure that the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas holds, Biden requested the nation's top diplomat to visit the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken left for the Middle East on Monday. He will travel to Jerusalem, Ramallah, Cairo and Amman through Thursday and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Jordan's King Abdullah and other top officials.

Nides, who was expected to secure a position in the Biden administration, is a vice chairman at Morgan Stanley, where he focuses on the firm's global clients. He has been a staunch financial supporter of several Democrats who ran for president in 2020, including Biden himself, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics.

Before joining Wall Street, Nides was the deputy secretary of State for Management and Resources, where he was a close advisor to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Those who hold that position often focus on U.S. foreign aid and diplomatic issues overseas.