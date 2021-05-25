It would be hard to find a more quintessentially Silicon Valley company than Brex, a start-up that lends to thousands of other start-ups.

Co-founder Henrique Dubugras was just 14-years-old when he started his first company in Brazil, and later moved to the U.S. to attend Stanford University. Dubugras and Pedro Franceschi dropped out as freshmen after they observed that many fellow entrepreneurs struggled to get corporate charge cards.

While its main product – an unsecured, high-limit charge card for start-ups – exposes it to money-losing companies that could fail in droves, the company manages risk by using real-time data on customers to help make dynamic lending decisions.

"We assume that 70% of our businesses are going to go out of business every couple of years, because we serve start-ups and most start-ups fail," Dubugras told CNBC in November. "I think that's known and that's okay. All of our credit models and all of our processes are assuming a big amount of churn due to business failure."