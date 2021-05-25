Clean tech stocks including Sunrun offer upside amid a pullback, Goldman says

Amid the pullback in shares of clean tech companies, Goldman Sachs identified stocks in the space that have been unfairly hit and still offer attractive upside for investors.

The picks the firm identified, which include residential solar developer Sunrun, are also stocks well-represented in funds focused on ESG, or environmental, social and governance factors. Investing around ESG themes continues to be popular, and these funds are attracting more and more capital.

Assets under management in sustainability focused funds neared $2 trillion after record inflows during the first quarter, according to data from Morningstar. And that momentum is showing no signs of slowing.